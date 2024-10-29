Morning routine of a person wearing a fishbowl on their head

We all have a different morning routine. Some people like to take their time waking up and drinking a few cups of coffee before starting their day. Others like to go for a morning walk to their local coffee shop. This person enjoys starting their day holding their breath instead of a water filled container that fits around their head like a fish bowl.

The best part about the video is the way that the fish bowl magnifies their features, making them look like a bobblehead figurine. I'm not sure if I should be concerned or impressed at their ability to casually hold their breath for so long during each take.

The sleeper even wears the water bowl during breakfast, trying to eat floating fruit that they drop into the water. I have trouble waking up most days, and perhaps, this may be just what I need to feel more alert in the morning.

See also: The longest tunnel in the world is about to shut down