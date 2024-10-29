Texas bigots cowardly sneaking threats on to yard signs

Flyers signed "Sincerely, The Grand Dragon of Trump Klan #124; San Marcos, TX." have been appearing on political yard signs.

Some bigoted assholes are threatening folks for their yard signs. It seems this is a fairly common occurrence in San Marcos, Texas. These letters promise vengeance after Trump is returned to office; prior installments have been anti-semitic hate. Police, if they can find their klansmen, intend to charge them with a $4000 misdemeanor.

The flyers threaten that the reader has been identified and is now in the "National Database of miscreant Harris supporters," either by "social interactions with your neighbors who are on our investigations team, or by yard signs, or vehicle bumper stickers."

The flyers go on to say that "once the magnificent Donald Trump assumes the Presidency again," the reader will be audited by the IRS, going back to their first tax return, and "at a minimum — 4 years of painful misery and attorney's fees."

The flyers are signed, "Sincerely, The Grand Dragon of Trump Klan #124; San Marcos, TX."

SMPD said it is actively investigating the reports it has received and working to identify the people responsible.