Dictator Trump threatens Liz Cheney: 'Let's see how she feels'…with 'guns trained on her face' (video)

If there was still any question on whether or not Donald Trump is running for U.S. dictator, he answered it loud and clear last night when he told Tucker Carlson that he'd like to see Liz Cheney "with guns trained on her face."

"Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay?" the convicted felon told Carlson in Arizona last night. "Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

How it's even legal to run as U.S. president spewing this kind of violent rhetoric is unfathomable, to say the least. The MAGA monster devoured the GOP, and somehow the rest of the U.S. still acts like Trump is normal enough to honor the top of the ticket. But in her own defense, Cheney repsonded this morning on X.

"This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death," the former congresswoman, a staunch conservative, shot back. "We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant." And yet this MAGA maniac is the Republican candidate. Way to go GOP.

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024

