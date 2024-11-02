Gym requires climbing skills to use urinal

One of the worst ideas ever was brought to life, as evidenced by this rock climbing gym's "innovation." Someone thought it would be fun to install a urinal high up on the wall, accessible only via a small rock climbing course.

Imagining trying to use this facility is unpleasant enough, but contemplating the inevitable accidents is even worse. I wonder about the person who conceived this idea and how they feel now that their vision has become reality.

This bathroom situation seems like the antithesis of fun, though it makes for a hilarious internet meme. In all my years, I've never encountered a worse bathroom design.

Previously: Tokyo installing public urinals made from iron to stop a rash of toilet smashing