Owner knits adorable sweater for snake

Someone knitted a sweater for their pet snake named Spaghetti. I'm not sure how Spaghetti feels about the sweater, but I think he looks like a total stud.

I can't believe I've never heard of a snake being named Spaghetti before. It's the perfect snake name, and I'll have to steal it if I ever get a pet snake.

Although a quick snapshot of a snake modeling their sweater won't hurt, snakes actually rely on their environment for heat, and something like a heat lamp or the sun is much more effective at warming them up. (Keeping them in a sweater for more than a moment could restrict movement and cause harm.)



