Swiss "burka ban" goes into effect with $1,000 fines for face coverings in 2025

No face coverings please, we're Swiss.

Back in 2021, 51.2% of Swiss voters backed a so called "anti-burka" law, which forbids people from covering their faces in public. The law will go into effect on January 1, 2025. Violators will have to pay a fine of up to CHF1,000 (about $1,143).

From Swissinfo.ch:

The ban on covering the face does not apply on airplanes or in diplomatic and consular premises. The face may also be covered in places of worship and other sacred sites. In addition, covering the face remains is allowed for reasons of health, safety, weather conditions and local Swiss customs. It is also permitted for artistic and entertainment performances and for advertising purposes.

In exceptional cases, face coverings in public spaces may be allowed if they are necessary for the exercise of freedom of expression and assembly provided that the responsible authority has approved them in advance and public order and security are not compromised.