As the United States Presidential contenders are now set, late-night host Seth Meyers rattles off Donald Trump's long list of "qualifications."

Republican voters should be reminded, at every opportunity, that their party has chosen such a loathsome clown to be their candidate. Every time you thing Meyers has come to the end, the list continues. Trump is a real piece of work.

