Sir David Attenborough displeased by AI clones of his voice

As funny as it may be to hear "David Attenborough" describe the mating habits of office workers with his distinctively British measure, he is not happy with the AI knockoffs of his voice.

I am profoundly disturbed to find these days my identity is being stolen by others and greatly object to them using is to say whatever they wish." That's how broadcaster and biologist Sir David Attenborough has reacted after the BBC played him clips of his voice being mimicked by Artificial Intelligence. Dr Jennifer Williams, a researcher of AI audio, explains the issues of voices of prominent figures such as Sir David being cloned.

The AI replica was demonstrated for Attenborough by BBC News, to his dismay. Deadline.com summarizes:

Attenborough told the BBC: "Having spent a lifetime trying to speak what I believe to be the truth, I am profoundly disturbed to find these days my identity is being stolen by others and greatly object to them using it to say whatever they wish." The creator that made the cloned Attenborough skit then responded, again using his voice, saying, "Let's set the record straight. Unless Mr Attenborough has been moonlighting for us in secret, and under an assumed name with work authorization in the United States, he is not on our payroll. I am not David Attenborough. We are both male British voices for sure, but I am not David Attenborough for anyone out there who might be confused."

One feature of AI bro types is that even when cornered, many remain unapologetic and unwilling to consider the rights of those exploited by the technology except, maybe, in terms of legal liability. In their view, the current offerings are a temporary product strategy before whatever singularity they have in mind. There's little interest in what others think of them because they they think they have the keys to the future and that all those people will be left behind anyway.

