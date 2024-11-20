How to cook Michelin perfect steaks at home

This YouTuber shares the tricks he learned cooking in Michelin kitchens to recreate the perfect steaks at home.

My favorite thing about this video is that the chef shares how to achieve each level of done-ness on a thick-cut filet mignon. Rather than copping some attitude about how we all must enjoy steaks cooked to the degree the chef prefers, this technique makes for happy diners.

I tend to start with a simple 2-3 min per side sear and then move my cast iron pan to the oven. I do not turn the steaks that often but plating is less a concern in my home, eating is the thing.

Previously:

