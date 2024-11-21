Marvel's greatest hits curated by Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum

When it comes to the pantheon of Marvel Comics' greatest hits, narrowing the list down to just ten standout stories might feel like assembling your dream team of Avengers—with only ten roster slots and the fate of the universe on the line. For the book, do you pick the heavy hitters like Spider-Man and Wolverine or recognize the cerebral brilliance of Hawkeye #11? What about controversial wildcards like Spider-Man's Tangled Web #4? Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum have taken on this Herculean (Galactus-level?) task, curating a selection of Marvel stories that attempt to define what it means to be mythic and unforgettable.

Their ten choices for Marvel Unforgettable Stories, the latest fancy-pants tome from The Folio Society, read like a comics nerd's ultimate pull list. From the high-stakes drama of The Amazing Spider-Man #33 ("If This Be My Destiny – The Final Chapter") to the unconventional storytelling of Daredevil #191 ("Roulette"), each tale serves as a reminder of why the Marvel universe remains so enduring.

Marvel/Folio Society. Used with permission.

This collection doesn't just highlight Marvel's legendary characters; it's a showcase of narrative innovation. Barry Windsor-Smith's hauntingly beautiful Uncanny X-Men #205 ("Wounded Wolf") reminds us that Wolverine is as much a poetic tragedy as he is a berserker, while Hawkeye #11 (see below) turns the everyday absurdities of superhero life into a work of art—with a dog.

For Oswalt and Blum, this isn't just a "best-of" collection; it's a love letter to groundbreaking storytelling experiments, exciting action, and character moments that define Marvel's 85-year history. Defending their selections, Oswalt cheekily writes in the book's introduction:

"Any objections you have to any stories being passed over? You're right. There's simply too many to print under one cover. Hey, maybe buy this edition, and get all of your friends to buy one, and they'll let us pick ten more! Capitalism!"

Wrapped in a gorgeous slipcase, with artwork by Marcos Martín (Daredevil), the book itself is a collectible worthy of any nerd cave… er… bookshelf. Whether you're Marvel superfan, a comics historian, or someone who just can't get enough of Steve Ditko and Matt Fraction, this is your chance to revisit (or finally discover) the stories that defined a universe.

Just in time for holiday gifting, Marvel Unforgettable Stories launches on November 27, 2024, exclusively from The Folio Society for $100/£65. There is also a limited run of signed editions planned.

So, what made the final cut? Did they overlook your favorites? Let the debates begin, but rest assured: every story here is worthy of its inclusion.



For Boing Boing's comic-reading audience, we offer this exclusive look at Fraction, Aja, and Hollingsworth's Hawkeye.

Image: Marvel/Folio Society. Used with permission.

