Unusual Gashapons from Tokyo: Hilarious and Weird Capsule Toys You Won't Believe

In this fun video, we're taken through a day's haul of unusual Gashapons purchased in Tokyo. For anyone who doesn't know, a Gashapon (or Gachapo) is a type of Japanese vending machine that dispenses small capsule toys or collectibles. The term "gachapon" comes from the onomatopoeic sounds of the machine: "gacha" for the turning sound of the knob, and "pon" for the sound of the capsule dropping.

While many Gashapons are typical cute little figurines, such as a hello kitty keychain or a fruit shaped eraser, some of them are quite odd (in a great and funny way). In this selection of unusual gachapons, we see a machine that dispenses animals weighing themselves on a scale, a machine that dispenses a man being shot into space on a toilet, tentacle earplugs that make it look like an octopus is crawling out of your ear, and more.

I think I like the usual Gashapons even more than the cutesy ones, because they're more interesting to me. I could spend all day long in a Gashapon shop (if I had unlimited money) and I'd never get bored.

