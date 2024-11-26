The ugliest Cybertruck in the world has been found

And if not, it's certainly a contender. Put the neon-green Cyberbeast out of your mind and feast your eyes on the Cyberdoge, a unique meeting of Elon Musk's terrible cars and Elon Musk's ancient taste in memes that would doubtlessly make a legion of 14-year-old boys from Reddit go crazy. Like many cultists of Musk, the owner of this truck has made his devotion to his favorite billionaire the core facet of his identity, running a Twitter account apparently built around his efforts to inflict as many people as possible with his eye-burning creation.

Definitely a strong nope from me. The truck is wrapped from end to end in a repeating pattern of the classic Doge face, which has been twisted from a foundational meme into something far more sinister by the Dogecoin cryptocurrency and the soon-to-be government department that's poised to create the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression. Indeed, the doors are emblazoned with an AI-generated (of course) logo for said made-up department, adding an extra little bit of desperation to this already extremely pathetic car.

I really hate to use this word in anno domini 2024, but there's no avoiding it: this is, indeed, cringe as all hell. It's a vehicle for people who still think interjecting "42!" as the answer to any question is the funniest thing in the universe and snicker amongst themselves about how the narwhal bacons at midnight. It is everything wrong with Elon Musk wrapped into a ridiculously expensive, garish package being used as a cry for attention by someone who has shaped his entire identity around worship of someone who doesn't even know that he exists and couldn't give .00001 Dogecoin about him.

…Sorry, too harsh? The truck really is ugly, though.

