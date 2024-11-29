Splat! 70000 fps Video of a "golf ball" hitting a steel plate at 150 mph

Screenshot: Sports News / YouTube Screenshot: Sports News / YouTube

In this footage posted by Sports News, said to be recorded at 70,000 frames per second but played back at about 5 fps, a ball splats against a steel plate at 150 mph. That's quite a drive!

I'm going to go out on a limb, though, and suggest that something is not quite what it seems: either the ball is not a normal, modern golf ball, or it's hitting the plate a lot faster than 150mph. Here's another recording of less obscure provenance (150 mph, 40,000 fps, at the USGA Research and Test Center in Far Hills, NJ) and higher quality, which shows a less cartoonish (though I think more interesting) outcome:

   LIKE BOING BOING BUT NOT THE ADS?
   CLICK HERE TO GO AD-FREE!

Previously:
Weird ice balls in London?
Baseball too boring? Check out Banana Ball
New York City recycling facilities receive 1,200 bowling balls each year