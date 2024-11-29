Stop bike thieves with a hidden SmartCard tracker—3-pack for $79.97!

TL;DR: The KeySmart® SmartCard is a tracker the size of a credit card, and 3 of them are only $79.97 (reg. $119) for Black Friday. Check out here.

Anyone who owns an e-bike knows the struggle: is my lock strong enough? Did I park somewhere sketchy? AirTags are a common way of keeping track of eBikes, but I figure, if you're going to go through the trouble to steal an expensive bike, then you probably know what an AirTag looks like.

That's why I'm opting for a more subtle tracker. The KeySmart® SmartCard is a super thin tracking device that works a lot like an AirTag. It even connects to the Apple Find My app, and it's a lot easier to hide one of these. Plus, you can get a three-pack of KeySmart® SmartCards on sale for $79.97 for Black Friday. Check out here if you don't want to miss your chance.

How to hide trackers on your eBike

Here's how I'm doing it. The SmartCard is about the size of a credit card. It's not magnetic, but it has a very subtle profile, and I'm kind of patting myself on the back for how I'm hiding these things all over my bike: stickers. The battery lasts for up to five months on a single charge, so I'm just putting the SmartCard under a big goofy sticker. Every Five months, I'll take it out and recharge. Then re-attach it with a new sticker. Even if the stickers didn't cover the tracker, I wouldn't be worried about them being exposed to the elements a little. They're waterproof, so they can handle a little rain.

I have one on my bike's frame and one stuck to the battery itself. And because this is a three-pack, I'm keeping one in my wallet for good measure.

These trackers are marked down during Black Friday, but there aren't many left.

Check out now and get a 3-pack of KeySmart® SmartCards on sale for $79.97 (reg. $119). And shipping is free.

KeySmart® SmartCard – Works with Apple Find My (3-Pack) – $79.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.