Tainted raw milk CEO asked by RFK Jr to apply for FDA policy position

The CEO of Raw Farm—the California dairy farm that is currently under quarantine and whose raw milk production is suspended after samples tested positive for H5N1 bird flu last week—has been asked by the transition team of raw-milk-loving member of the anti-vaccine "Disinformation Dozen" Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to apply for the position of "FDA advisor on Raw Milk Policy and Standards Development."

Both CNN and Reuters have reported this news, so even though I'm still holding out hope that we're all just being punked, I have to sadly admit that it's probably true.

Raw Farm is, according to its CEO Mark McAfee, the largest raw milk dairy in the United States—with 1700 cows producing 70,000 gallons of the stuff every week. McAfee also states that RFK, Jr. is a customer (because, of course he is).

I won't link to Raw Milk's social media accounts, but if you're curious to see its melted content, you can head over to Xitter and do a quick search. Good luck.

I've said it before and I'm sure I'll say it way too many times in the future: Please, universe, stop the stupidity!