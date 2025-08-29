"Dangerous buffoon" RFK Jr. flat-out lies that CDC lists abortion as a top medical advance during Fox News interview

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is attacking doctors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), falsely claiming the agency lists abortion as one of the greatest advances in medicine. This dangerous lie comes as the CDC grapples with a deadly shooting at its headquarters and a leadership crisis.

Kennedy told Fox News that the CDC's list of top 10 medical advances includes "abortion, fluoridation, and vaccines." However, as reported by USA Today, the actual CDC list mentions family planning, not abortion. The Health Secretary's misrepresentation adds fuel to the turmoil engulfing the agency, which has seen mass resignations following the abrupt firing of director Susan Monarez.

In the same interview, Kennedy, who lacks medical credentials, made the bizarre claim that he could diagnose children with "mitochondrial challenges" by observing them in airports. Public health experts swiftly condemned these remarks. Dr. Kathleen Bachynski, a professor at Muhlenberg College, called Kennedy's statements "absolute gibberish" and labeled him a "dangerous buffoon," according to MSNBC.

Senate Democrats are now calling for Kennedy's resignation. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated, "RFK Jr.'s stubborn, pigheaded, and conspiracy-based attacks on proven science are going to make many more people sick and cause more deaths."

The problem is that the worm inside RFK Jr.'s head has learned from Trump that telling lies is the only way to retain power in Trumpistan. So don't expect the worm to tell the truth ever again.