California, Oregon and Washington form Health Alliance to preserve evidence-based medicine

Remember when the CDC was about preventing diseases instead of promoting them? Three West Coast states do, and they're taking charge.

As reported in a California government press release, the states are forming their own Health Alliance because they think medical decisions should be based on actual medicine rather than whatever Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s brain worm thinks after binge-watching conspiracy theory TikToks.

The timing couldn't be better, considering Kennedy just fired all 17 members of the CDC's vaccine advisory committee.

"When federal agencies abandon evidence-based recommendations in favor of ideology, we cannot continue down that same path," says Washington's Health Secretary Dennis Worsham.

The Alliance promises to maintain those radical, controversial policies like "listening to doctors" and "preventing unnecessary deaths."

The rest of the country might be embracing their exciting new Medieval Times lifestyle package, complete with preventable plagues, but California, Oregon, and Washington are sticking with their boring old "keeping people alive" strategy.

Long live the Alliance!

