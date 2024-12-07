Industrial soap that sounds like Spongebob screaming and looks just like him

Not only does this industrial soap sound a lot like Spongebob screaming, but it's also the same bright yellow as him. Here's a clip of Spongebob screaming in the cartoon for comparison.

As many commenters noticed, it's as if poor little Spongebob is being ground up inside of the machine, and then dispensed as a yellow goo. I love how the color of the soap adds to this joke perfectly.

I think this soap should consider rebranding themselves and making their label Spongebob themed. I'd have a hard time resisting buying it, even though I don't really have a use for industrial grade soap in my life.

