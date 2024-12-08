Watch a rescued baby goat take its first steps inside the living room of the folks who rescued him. The little sounds he makes are beyond adorable. I love how everyone cheers him on as he stands and wobbles on his fragile legs.

From Instagram:

"When you find a baby goat half frozen in a field and he's the only surviving baby of triplets you set your expectations accordingly but boy did he defy all hope!!!

This was the moment we knew he was gonna make it and make it he did! He has gone on to be the father and grandfather of over 20 goats and is now the elder statesman of our goat field. You can't save 'em all but the ones you can save? Well, they keep you trying every time!"



