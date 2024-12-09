Look at the Assad family's boring-ass bunker

What a letdown — this video tour of what is alleged to be Syrian dictator Assad's brother's sad-sack hidey-hole reveals a

Spirit Airlines VIP lounge aesthetic when we were expecting Doctor Evil's summer home.

The videographer (who apparently went to the Blair Witch Project school of cinematography) takes us through the world's most depressing apocalypse pad. "I swore it was a video game level design before I turned the sound on," noted one Redditor.

"Fucking Pepsi?" asked one stunned Redditor, clearly expecting at least some Dom Pérignon in this supposed luxury bunker. Instead, we've got Tetley tea bags and what appears to be Backroom amounts of empty gun cases. One dude suggested,"a high pile cozy rug would really pull this bunker together."

A locksmith in the comments spilled the tea about what really went down: "All the gold, jewels, and guns were tossed in pillowcases and stuffed in luggage." We love a dictator who knows how to pack light!

The video also shows several thermoformers that were probably used to vacuum seal cash, which is the most interesting part of this video.

Previously:

• Assad deposed in Syria

• Rebels post video of Assad's collection of luxury cars

• The brilliant life and brutal death of Bassel Khartabil, killed by Assad for writing free software

• Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad email leak

• RIP, Bassel Khartabil, Syrian free culture activist executed by the Assad regime