FBI Director Christopher Wray quits early to avoid being fired

Here's a profile in courage for you: FBI Director Christopher Wray, appointed by then-president Trump and about to be fired by president-elect Trump, has resigned to avoid the humiliation of it.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told a town hall of bureau employees on Wednesday that he will resign by the end of the Biden administration next month. Wray's announcement clears the way for President-elect Donald Trump to install a new director in charge of the FBI. Trump in November announced his intention to nominate Kash Patel as FBI director.

Few people in politics have much energy to fight Trump, but moderate "system" Republicans like Wray have the least of all.

Wray, whose office has a 10-year term, has been director since August 2017. Trump, who was president at that time, nominated him to the post after firing James Comey as director. Since then, Wray has drawn Trump's ire for the FBI's role in criminal investigations of Trump for his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election and for his retention of classified government documents after leaving the White House. Those investigations led to two federal criminal prosecutions of Trump, both of which were dropped by the Department of Justice after his election in November. DOJ policy bars prosecutions of sitting U.S. presidents.

The replacement, Patel, is a MAGA conspiracy bro who styles himself "Ka$h" and whose flatteries include authoring a children's book fawning over "King Donald." If the intention is to simply wreck the place—who, exactly, would shed tears for the FBI?—it's hard to imagine "Ka$h" wrecking anything sturdier than a game controller.