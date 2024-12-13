After almost a decade, the next Witcher game has been revealed

So that's what CD Projekt Red has been cooking in all the time since Cyberpunk 2077. Before stepping into the realm of sci-fi, it was the low-fantasy, distinctly Polish Witcher series that put them on the map, with 2015's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt rightly considered one of the best games ever made. With their time in Night City finished (for now), it seems the studio is returning to old favorites.

However, it seems Geralt's time in the sun is over, as revealed in a cinematic trailer for The Witcher 4 that shows off his adopted daughter Ciri taking on the role of protagonist. For the better, I say – he's earned his retirement; let him live in peace. The Witcher 3 featured segments where you played as Ciri in which she was ridiculously overpowered, so if The Witcher 4's version is half as fun, I'm there day one.

No release date has yet been announced, in typical CD Projekt fashion, but this is one to watch.