Cyberpunk 2077 hits 30 million copies sold, proving that comeback stories are real

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rocky history, perhaps more so than most other games in recent memory. Wher deadlines resulted in the game originally being rushed out as a buggy mess back in 2020, many gamers declared it dead on arrival, or worse, a cheap cash grab put out by a studio coasting on goodwill from the excellent The Witcher 3.

Even playing it on my shitty laptop in my girlfriend's kitchen on release day, though, I got the sense that Cyberpunk 2077 could be something truly special with just a little more polish – and it may have taken four years, a massive expansion, a critically acclaimed anime, and a steady stream of updates that redesigned the core gameplay and progression systems from the ground up, but its promise has finally been fulfilled. CD Projekt Red shared today that Cyberpunk 2077 has surpassed 30 million copies sold, far beyond the flop it was threatening to be.

It's a shame that it was apparently released halfway through its dev cycle, but now, at the end, it's one of the best, most immersive RPGs you can hope to play today. If the initial reaction has scared you off from visiting Night City, I promise that there's no better chance to explore the dark future.

