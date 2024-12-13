Elden Ring is getting a multiplayer spinoff

From Software boss Hidetaka Miyazaki has gone on record stating that Elden Ring as an IP is done for the time being, a sentiment echoed by the air of finality that seemed to linger around the game's sole expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. Evidently, no one at publisher Bandai Namco seems to have gotten the memo, given that another Elden Ring project was just announced at the Game Awards.

Elden Ring Nightreign looks… weird. It's billed as a standalone game in the world of Elden Ring, but taking place in a parallel universe to the main story. Rather than crafting your own character and creating your own fine-tuned build, you'll instead have to select from one of eight premade characters – and instead of the meticulously designed, interlocked world structure From is famous for, you'll be venturing through randomized, roguelike areas in a finite mission to take down the so-called Nightlord.

There is, of course, the undeniable fact that a roguelike multiplayer game is so far outside of From Software's wheelhouse that they may as well be developing a battle royale. This reeks of a game that arose from a publisher decision more than a developer one; an easy asset flip they can put out while they're working on… whatever their next game is going to be. As the kids say, it looks mid, but even a just okay From Software game (cough, cough, Dark Souls 2) is still bound to be pretty damn good comparatively.