The potoroo is another long-snouted animal you should know

Last year I shared one of the cutest videos on the internet—this double-decking strawberry snacking situation involving a mama potoroo and her baby. It's definitely prime potoroo content, but it left me wanting more—specifically, something more up-close where I could REALLY see the snouted snacking action.

So I went searching, and boy did I hit the jackpot! Here's Lily, a long-nosed potoroo living at the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis ("the little zoo with lots to do!") in Hale, Milnthorpe, UK. Look at her adorable snout, and those cute little hands holding what looks like a nut. I love how she positions the nut at the back of her mouth so she can use her molars to get a really good chomp and monch. Above all I just love watching her eat and hearing the little munching noise she's making. I can't get enough!

I hope you enjoy this potoroo ASMR as much as I do!

For more photos and videos of Lily and her other cute animal friends, follow Lakeland Wildlife Oasis on Instagram or check out their website.