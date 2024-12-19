Senators suggest swapping Speaker Mike Johnson for Elon Musk

As the rabid GOP fights itself over government funding, Sen. Rand Paul suggests replacing Speaker Mike Johnson with Elon Musk.

"The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress," the Kentucky lawmaker posted this morning. "Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk . . . think about it . . . nothing's impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka 'uniparty,' lose their ever-lovin' minds)."

Paul's scheme — which, as he makes clear, both punishes disobedient MAGA soldiers and owns the libs — is an extension of comments made yesterday by Sen. Josh Hawley, who told Sean Hannity, "We need to have a serious look at who is leading this Congress." Looks like another GOP House shuffle attempt is a-brewin'.

And as for "President Musk" (as christened by many lawmakers, including the GOP's Adam Kinzinger), he is already running the show. Might as well make it official.

(See Paul's post here, reposted by Carl Quintanilla.)

