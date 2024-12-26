Automatic vocal harmonies in the browser

Paul Batchelor's Trio Paul Batchelor's Trio

Paul Batchelor's Trio presents a simple fretboard to the viewer: click/tap and it will sing. Move the note and the voice follows; hold the note and vocal harmonies will layer themselves upon the note. There's no control over the chord, I don't think, but it sounds beautiful! Previously!

Paul Batchelor teaches computers how to sing: about, projects, wiki, feed, compositions, mastodon, twitter, github, blog.

