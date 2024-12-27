Elon Musk punishes Laura Loomer and other MAGA loyalists who criticize him: "MAGA wars have begun"

After Trump loyalist Laura Loomer criticized Elon Musk over his support for H1B visas, the "free speech absolutist" gagged her on X, not only taking away her verification badge, but temporarily suspending her as well.

"I'm being silenced for supporting Trump policies…," she cried to Meidas Touch. "If you can please let people know that I have been suspended and that my verification has been taken away and I have been banned from having subscribers I'd appreciate it."

Other far-right critics who sided with Loomer — including New York Young Republican Club president Gavin Wax, InfoWars host Owen Shroyer, and the pro-Trump ConservativePAC — were also punished, according to Mediaite, losing their verification badges for daring to cross the thin-skinned billionaire. And although it was okay with MAGA disciples when Musk shut down liberal voices, the same mob is now calling him out for censorship.

"This feels like the beginning stages of censorship on X. It feels like early-stage censorship on X," Shroyer said in a video he posted on X. "About last night," he wrote in another post, "MAGA wars have begun."

"All of our influencers have now lost verification status, as well as our own page. Our brand did nothing," the PAC complained. "We spoke out against HB1 visas and it appears that @elonmusk intentionally shut us down? Is this the new status quo from America's 'most free' social media platform?" Yup. Took you long enough.

From Meidas Touch:

After several hours of back and forth arguing between Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Loomer, and other MAGA influencers, Musk took the extraordinary step of stripping Loomer and others of their verified blue checkmarks, along with their paid subscriptions. As a result, Musk demonetized their accounts on the process. Now, MeidasTouch obtained an exclusive screenshot showing that the demonetization of Loomer's account was not the only thing Musk did. As of this post, Loomer remains suspended on X.

Previously: Trump insists he isn't ceding presidency to Elon Musk

