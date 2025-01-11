Mercury's north pole photographed

ESA/JAXA BepiColombo ESA/JAXA BepiColombo

The BepiColombo satellite, in orbit around Mercury, photographed the rocky world's north pole for the first time up close. I hope you like craters and stark shadows.

This is one of a series of images taken by the ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission on 8 January 2025 as the spacecraft sped by for its sixth and final gravity assist manoeuvre at the planet. Flying over Mercury's north pole gave the spacecraft's monitoring camera 1 (M-CAM 1) a unique opportunity to peer down into the shadowy polar craters. M-CAM 1 took this long-exposure photograph of Mercury's north pole at 07:07 CET, when the spacecraft was about 787 km from the planet's surface. The spacecraft's closest approach of 295 km took place on the planet's night side at 06:59 CET. In this view, Mercury's terminator, the boundary between day and night, divides the planet in two.

There's water in them there craters.

