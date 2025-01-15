AOL voice artist Elwood Edwards created personalized greetings

Elwood Edwards achieved fame as the voice that welcomed you to your AOL account, warmly informing you that "You've got mail!" after all the old-timey modem screeching was done with. Elwood died in November. John Graham-Cumming writes about his encounter with Elwood's post-AOL voiceover career, in which he recorded personalized greetings for everyday folks . Graham-Cumming posts his WAVs: if your name is also John, you're in luck!

If you're old enough to have ever used, seen or overheard the once ubiquitous AOL software you'll have heard the voice of Elwood Edwards. His voice was known to millions for saying "You've got mail!", "Welcome", "File's done" and "Goodbye" when using the AOL software. He died last week which reminded me of the time I paid him to record a customized greeting for me.

Elwood's old website is on archive.org, but there doesn't appear to be a comprehensive archive of such shared "Elwood" recordings. Here's a retrospective:

