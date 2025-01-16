Nintendo shows off Switch 2

After months of speculation, Nintendo's Switch 2 is officially on show today. The company posted a video featuring the forthcoming portable game console. There's no surprises; it's everything anyone reasonably imagined it might be.

It's a clever video that makes clear how it differs, physically from the current model. If there's one thing that stands out for me, it's the careful attention given to making it look less like a toy, but without losing the splash of color. No specs, no date.

Everyone seemed to want it to be called something other than "Switch 2" for some reason. What, you thought they might call it "Switch U"? I would have liked SwIItch, as if it were a 2000s-era blockbuster movie sequel.

Previously:

• Review: Wasteland 2 for Nintendo Switch

• Nintendo confirms Switch 2 will be backwards compatible

• Nintendo's new hardware is an alarm clock – and it's super cute

• The Nintendo Switch 2 has leaked… again