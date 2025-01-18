Until Dawn, a game that already plays like a movie, gets a movie

If you needed any more proof that the games industry is cannibalizing itself, look no further than the curious case of Until Dawn. Supermassive Games' 2015 classic took obvious inspiration from just about every slasher flick out there, and the experience of actually playing it was just like watching one with the occasional button press thrown in. Think Heavy Rain, but Jason Voorhees is there. As one of the PS4's prestige titles, it only made sense that it should follow in the footsteps of The Last of Us and put out an entirely unnecessary remake last year. Now, however, it's continuing to follow that playbook with a screen adaptation.

I shouldn't need to point out how weird this was. One of the major selling points of the original was its interactivity and the wide range of potential fates for each character, and taking that away evidently just turns it into a low-rent version of one of the slasher movies the video game took inspiration from. The movie doesn't even appear to focus on the same plot as the game, with only Peter Stormare returning from the original cast – apparently Rami Malek was too expensive. At least they manage to work in a cheesy title drop like a true 80s thriller, but I fear this movie will leave me screaming… just not in terror.