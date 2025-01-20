Donald Trump's new crypto token launches

Say what you will about president-elect Donald Trump, but one has to admit that he's mastered the art of extracting money from his supporters. He's not even paying for his own private planes. In light of this, it's little surprise that Trump has finally gone where grifts go to die, following in the footsteps of the Hawk Tuah girl to launch his very own altcoin. If you're expecting a rugpull rather than a serious financial instrument — note him describing it as a "meme" and the art portraying Trump as a younger, slimmer man — you wouldn't be alone.

This isn't Trump's first foray into crypto. You may remember the bizarre ego-stroking NFTs he released during his campaign, but an entire crypto token is rather a step above hawking AI-generated artwork on the blockchain… especially since 80% of the token out there is currently owned by a single wallet. No prize for guessing who that wallet belongs to.

The $TRUMP website goes to great pains to note that the token is "not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type." Truer words have never been spoken – the only thing you're securing with your investment into $TRUMP is your cash into the deplorable-in-chief's pockets.