Drop your Dropbox subscription

TL;DR: Ditch your Dropbox or Google Drive subscription for cloud storage that's actually yours for life—Internxt's 10TB cloud storage plan is now $244.99 (reg. $2,999) with code STORAGE30.

What do a bad partner and your Dropbox subscription have in common? They can't really commit to you and will take every cent you've got (maybe that's a little dramatic). Regardless, why stick with Dropbox when you could have a cloud storage plan that's actually yours?

We'd normally never advise this in IRL, but 2025 is the year you should dump your Dropbox subscription for Internxt. Why? Through February 2, the platform's 10TB plan is now available at the unbeatable price of $244.99 (reg. $2,999) with code STORAGE30. It might sound a little scary paying that much upfront, but think of it this way: this plan will pay for itself after just 18 months!

What makes Internxt better than Dropbox?

For starters, Internxt is a whole lot better because it eliminates subscription fees for good. Yup, once you pay the one-time fee, your 10TB plan is yours forever. You could store up to 2.5 million photos, 2,000 hours of HD video, and 20 million documents. It might just last your entire lifetime, or at the very least, the near future.

Another reason why this Dropbox alternative is an easy 'yes?' Internxt can be accessed via its mobile and desktop app, making it simple to transfer and store your files, photos, videos, etc. Plus, everything you upload onto the platform is protected with end-to-end encryption, meaning no one but yourself and your intended recipients can view or read your photos or files.

It's time to break up with the Dropbox subscription that's constantly charging you each month.

Banish recurring fees and upgrade your storage by grabbing this 10TB Internxt cloud storage plan, now just $244.99 (reg. $2,999) when you use code STORAGE30 at checkout. This best-of-web pricing ends February 2 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription: 10TB Plan

Only $244.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.