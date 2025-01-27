WTF? Woman checks into an Illinois hospital room, ends up dead on roof

When a woman checked into a hospital just north of Chicago last week, she expected to get a room. Instead, she was found on the roof, lying unconscious in the freezing cold.

Sounding more like the beginning of a mystery novel rather than real life, 28-year-old Chelsea Adolphus died hours after employees at Vista Medical Center East transferred her from the hospital's roof to the emergency room. But nobody seems to know why, or how, she ended up on the roof.

"Where is the surveillance team? Where's the camera? Where's the, hey, where's the doctors?" her brother, Paul Adolphus, told Fox News via The Independent. "What's going on here? Where's all this security that was there for no reason?"

From The Independent:

Chelsea Adolphus, 28, was pronounced deceased hours after being found unresponsive on the roof of Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan … At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, hospital staff found Adolphus on the roof of the hospital. She was then taken to the emergency room, where she was treated for 14 hours before being pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that evening, CBS News reported. … The coroner's office notified the Waukegan police about the strange circumstances of her death. An investigation into her death is now underway… Officials have said that more information would be released early next week at a press conference.

Previously: 19-year-old woman pretends to be doctor at London hospital — but 2nd day "on the job" gets her arrested

