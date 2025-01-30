Time spent on the "Real World" failed to prepare Transportation Sec. Duffy for the real world

Appointed by a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist to serve as United States Transportation Secretary, reality tv personality Sean Duffy is proving he isn't ready for the real world.

After the horrifying mid-air collision over the Potomac, Transportation Secretary Duffy is a fine representative of the Trump Administration's low level of comprehension for anything they touch. Duffy had an important statement to help the public understand what happened:

"Obviously it is not standard to have aircraft collide," Duffy told reporters Thursday morning. "I want to be clear on that." Social Media

Previously:

• Donald Trump owns the safe skies — until disaster strikes