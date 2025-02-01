The original Sims games are back after years of unavailability

The Sims has long been a titan of casual gaming, amassing a dedicated audience of fans from all around the globe. While The Sims 4 has supposedly been the definitive Sims experience for more than a decade, with EA planning to release DLC for it literally forever, die-hard fans swear by the earlier games in the series, citing their retro charm and lack of predatory monetization schemes. The only problem? The Sims and its sequel have been impossible to get your hands on legitimately for years now, with pirated, community-patched copies being the only way to experience them.

In true EA fashion, however, they couldn't just leave all that money sitting on the table – and so for the 25th anniversary of the series, the first two games are back on storefronts, all expansions included.

Appalling thirty-dollar price tag for a twenty-year-old game aside, it's nice to see big studios making more of an effort to preserve their older games. The Sims has long been a source of comfort even for people who don't usually play video games, so having these titles more readily accessible is unequivocally a good thing… and if the games look good but you don't have the cash, all it takes is a Google search.

