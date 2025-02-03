United Airlines plane catches fire, forcing passengers to evacuate in Houston (video)

Passengers aboard a United Airlines flight were forced to evacuate right before takeoff in Houston, Texas yesterday after the plane's engine caught fire.

In a montage video circulating online, black smoke billows out from under a wing as one person in the plane says, "Oh my God," while another says, "Please, please, get us out of here!" Later in the video, passengers stand on the tarmac at George Bush Intercontinental Airport as shuttle buses approach the scene. (See footage below, posted by Diario AS.)

"Passengers deplaned on the runway via a combination of slides and stairs and were bused to the terminal," said a statement by United, via the Daily Beast, who reported that an engine caught fire "and let out black smoke during takeoff." Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the travelers, who were trying to get to New York City, were eventually booked on another United Airlines flight later in the day.

