MrBeast sues the kitchen making his disgusting branded hamburgers

You can buy MrBeast-branded burgers, but heaven knows you don't want to eat them. The YouTube star, real name James Donaldson, is suing the company that licensed his brand for fast food products, because they're, quote, 'inedible' and are harming his reputation.

MrBeast fans have described the food as "revolting" and "likely the worst burger [they] have ever had," among other negative reviews quoted in the lawsuit. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

"As a result, MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible," the lawsuit reads. Donaldson alleges that he and his team raised concerns about the food but that Virtual Dining Concepts didn't address them.