Upcoming 2D-animated FPS looks like Cuphead with guns

Eat your heart out, Bioshock. Image via Fumi Games Eat your heart out, Bioshock. Image via Fumi Games

You've heard of Skyrim with guns. How about Cuphead with guns? As expected, the wave of rubber hose-style games that modern classic Cuphead inspired is starting to bear fruit, with the most notable example thus far being Mouse: P.I. For Hire. The game wears its inspirations on its sleeve, marrying Bioshock's gameplay with Cuphead's 30s aesthetic to transplant a hard-boiled detective noir story to a legally distinct classic Disney world. With Mickey Mouse's original incarnation now in the public domain, would a cameo be too much to ask for?

Aesthetic aside – which will obviously be the main selling point, and looks pitch-perfect aside from the occasional bit of jankiness with the 3D elements – the gameplay seems to be a fresh spin on the first-person shooter. You'll guide your mouse detective through a range of implausible locations, from movie studios to buried ruins, using powerups like propeller hats and spinach (of course) to add that Bioshock-esque twist to what could otherwise run the risk of being your standard FPS with an old coat of paint. Cartoon logic meeting video game logic is a match made in heaven, and I'm honestly surprised there haven't been more attempts at it.

Mouse: PI For Hire will be out sometime this year – there's no hard release date yet, but this is one to watch for any old-school shooter fan.