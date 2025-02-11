Upcoming 2D-animated FPS looks like Cuphead with guns

You've heard of Skyrim with guns. How about Cuphead with guns? As expected, the wave of rubber hose-style games that modern classic Cuphead inspired is starting to bear fruit, with the most notable example thus far being Mouse: P.I. For Hire. The game wears its inspirations on its sleeve, marrying Bioshock's gameplay with Cuphead's 30s aesthetic to transplant a hard-boiled detective noir story to a legally distinct classic Disney world. With Mickey Mouse's original incarnation now in the public domain, would a cameo be too much to ask for?

Aesthetic aside – which will obviously be the main selling point, and looks pitch-perfect aside from the occasional bit of jankiness with the 3D elements – the gameplay seems to be a fresh spin on the first-person shooter. You'll guide your mouse detective through a range of implausible locations, from movie studios to buried ruins, using powerups like propeller hats and spinach (of course) to add that Bioshock-esque twist to what could otherwise run the risk of being your standard FPS with an old coat of paint. Cartoon logic meeting video game logic is a match made in heaven, and I'm honestly surprised there haven't been more attempts at it.

Mouse: PI For Hire will be out sometime this year – there's no hard release date yet, but this is one to watch for any old-school shooter fan.