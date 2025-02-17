Cybertruck: a bad truck, a worse billboard

Slapping your company logo on the side of your Cybertruck offers people valuable insight into who they are doing business with or not.

An Atlanta area roofer is upset that his cybertruck is costing him business. The truck owner has his company info on the side of the truck and has shown up to meet clients driving it. One message this sends is that you are about to be overcharged to cover the cost of a car, which no roofer needs in the normal course of his business. A second message is unless you are within a narrow band of acceptable racial and gender stereotypes, you are likely to suffer some disrespect. I can not understand any surprise on the part of the Cybertruck owner.

Here is what he wrote… "I have a dilemma. I have started to lose customers because I drive a Cybertruck. I have also received some bad reviews in the past, and I am not sure what to do. I love this truck, and it's the best truck I have ever had. But last month, we lost around $70k in deals, and the customers said that it was because we drove a Cybertruck. Any suggestions? I'm in Atlanta." Below his post, Yoni shared a screenshot of a review left on his company's page. It says Blue Angel Roofing, and the reviewer goes on to write… "I'm just going to say, if a roofing company has a Cybertruck, maybe reconsider using them as your roofer." The reviewer also added a picture of Yoni's Cybertruck showing the Blue Angels Roofing logo plastered over it. This suggests that Yoni is driving his Cybertruck not only for personal use but also as a work truck, taking it to roofing job sites. TorqueNews

Driving a Cybertruck is like flying an asshole flag. Does anyone want to sign up to work with someone likely to be a dick?

