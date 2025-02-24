Life-size Lenin painting up for auction

Who would not want to own a life-size portrait of a rosy-cheeked, grandfatherly Lenin? The painting, among others of Soviet origin and vintage, are up for grabs this week at the Wotton Auction Rooms in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, England.

Mr Trinder explained they came from a "rather remarkable" single-owner collection. "They are essentially works of propaganda that were put together to communicate the ideas and principles of the Soviet era and to promote Lenin and his vision," he said.

Here are the other paintings on offer:

Bolsheviks storm the winter palacew. Photo: Wotton Auction Rooms

Soldiers rest after a battle. Photo: Wotton Auction Rooms

