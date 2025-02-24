One of the last RadioShacks is inside a literal shack in remote Alaska

In 2017, RadioShack filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, for the second time, and shut down the vast majority of its stores. The chain, a long standing mecca for DIY electronics enthusiasts, had unfortunately fallen victim to the Amazonification of shopping.

A few hundred independently owned Radio Shack franchises remain with one of the most interesting located in the northern part of the Alaska Panhandle, specifically the census-designated place of Haines (population approx. 1781). The building, looking more like a storage shack (rather than, er, one built for radios), still sports the RadioShack sign above its door, and, as of 2019, featured a smaller 80s style logo sign on its left side.

In the Facebook group "I Take Pictures of Electronics Parts," Freddy Castrop posted photos of the remote location. Yes, they still maintain a selection of individual electronic components for the tinkerers in the Haines area. The site also houses a cable TV dealer, aptly named Haines Cable TV.

Be advised though that if you need a TiVo or pack of resistors on a Sunday, you'll have to venture beyond Haines… far beyond. This particular RadioShack is closed Sunday and has shortened Saturday hours as well.

