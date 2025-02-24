Watch what happens when a sweet horse runs into a wild rhino on a trail (video)

Black rhinos are known for their "nervous temperaments" and will charge any person or animal that it perceives to be a threat. So it made for a heartwarming video when a horse named Magnum ran into a wild black rhino on a trail in South Africa, and rather than either the horse running off in terror, or the rhino going in for the kill, the two curious creatures actually hit it off.

"The Rhino is totally Wild and not habituated to Horses or people," said a friend of the horse's owner, who posted the encounter to Instagram. "Anybody who knows Black Rhino will tell you they will charge first and ask questions later."

But this chill rhino did not charge, nor did it ask any questions. Instead, the two beauties simply checked each other out, respectfully greeted each other, and then, according to a subsequent post, each went on their merry way. (See video below, posted by ridezimbabwe.)

Via Outdoors

Previously: Baby rhino skips and jumps like his lamb buddy

