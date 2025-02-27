Imposter ship captain steals an 80-foot, $8 million boat with the crew still aboard

On Washington's Pacific Coast, a man posing as a ship captain boarded a huge commercial boat, woke up the crew, and ordered them to head out into Grays Harbor. The crew just assumed the imposter was a new skipper assigned to the Jamie Marie, an 80-foot, $8 million fishing vessel.

Eventually though, the crew noticed he was "not making any sense" and explained that their destination was the "Chinese Mothership" out in the ocean. That's when they called the prior captain who alerted police.

"The imposter skipper was found to be in possession of $4000 cash and a large quantity of individually weighed and packaged marijuana," reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. "As the investigation played out, it was learned the same subject boarded another large vessel in the early morning hours and managed to start the main engines and was attempting to rally the crew for a trip to sea. They ran him off the boat but did not report the activity until the current theft…"

The boat eventually returned to port and police charged the faux captain with theft, stolen property, vehicle prowling, and Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

