Listen to a 30 year-old computer start up

My first PC, a Pentium, was just a little more modern than the model in the video embedded below. Youngsters might be charmed/horrified to realize what things were like, back then. The grinding noise is the hard drive; the beige color of the case was chosen because the plastics of the era, like the users' teeth, actually wanted to be that color.

Old school computer. 32 MB RAM. ATI MACH 64 ISA. SoundBlaster 8-bit. 500mb hard drive. Windows 95. 32MB RAM.

Perhaps this was not enough for you? Here is some more of that Quantum Fireball audial pleasure:

