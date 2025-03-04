Nvidia's RTX 5070 continues to disappoint

Nvidia's new RTX 50 series has been plagued with problems.

The best thing about the RTX 5070 is that people aren't reporting widespread problems with them, unlike the 5070 Ti, 5080 and 5090 variants. Those cards are all missing render units. The 5070 just doesn't shine in any way, shape or form. You might buy this video card if nothing else in your price point is available, and the new AMD RX9070 is a flop. The melting cables were interesting too.

Now that it's here, it's hard to classify the RTX 5070 as anything other than a disappointment. It's just barely, by the skin of its figurative teeth, faster than the 4070 Super for the same $549 MSRP as the regular 4070. This technically makes it an improvement, along with support for multi-frame generation. But this nearly imperceptible performance improvement comes with a 13.5 percent increase in power consumption under load, which seems like a bad trade-off any way you cut it. The RTX 5070 feels like the kind of product you make when you're not particularly worried about what your competition is doing. The entire 50-series has sort of felt like that so far, between the astronomically high price of the RTX 5090 and the so-so performance improvements for the 5080 and 5070 Ti. But it's different for the RTX 5070 because AMD actually has an answer for it coming soon. ArsTechnica

The 5070 has too little, too slow RAM for my needs. My two generations old 3090 is still a better card than most of the 50 series, and at 24GB of vram it lets me play around with LLMs without them phoning home.

Previously:

• Nvidia RTX 5090s sold out immediately at top retailers