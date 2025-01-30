Nvidia RTX 5090s sold out immediately at top retailers

NVidia's RTX 5090 is its latest and greatest graphics processing unit for gamers, with a shocking $2k price tag and the promise of unfathomable levels of gamering. But top retailer Best Buy warned shoppers not to camp out or queue in the cold for launch day: they won't be in stock. The cards were online only—and gone as soon as they turned up for sale this morning. Forget it, Jake, it's scalpertown.

High-end gaming computer manufacturer PowerGPU posted on X, "Warning you all now. The launch of the RTX 5090 will be the worst when it comes to availability. Already being told to expect it to be that way for the first 3 months."

The RTX 5080 is half the price—still $1,000!—and not much likelier to be found anywhere close to that price. The problem: NVidia can't manufacture enough cards to feed AI startups desperate for "more compute," leaving retail shoppers a secondary consideration. At its website, it touts its gamer-centric heritage and lineup of manufacturing partners—all to no avail for anyone trying to get one today.

If you want to add our new graphics cards to your system, for a game-changing upgrade, or want a pre-built PC outfitted with our transformative tech, head over to our GeForce RTX 5090 Product Finder, or GeForce RTX 5080 Product Finder.

