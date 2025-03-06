Job losses highest since 2009

Employers in the U.S. announced more firings in February that any year since 2009. Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas's totals 172,017 jobs lost last month; CNN blamed the Trump administration's "massive federal cuts and swelling feelings of economic uncertainty."

he DOGE effect was not limited to the public sector: Downstream impacts, such as the loss of funding for private nonprofits, led to another 894 cuts, according to the report.

Outside of the government, the next largest cuts were in retail (38,956), technology (14,554) and consumer products (10,625).

Thursday's report is "something to be concerned about," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon, noting that the government cuts accounted for one-third of the overall announced layoffs.