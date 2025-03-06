PostNord, Denmark's postal service, to end letter delivery

Denmark's state-run postal service, PostNord, is to cease letter collection and delivery. Volume is down 90% since the beginning of the new millennium, they say; the public boxes will be removed by the end of the year.

The decision brings to an end 400 years of the company's letter service. Denmark's 1,500 post boxes will start to disappear from the start of June. Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen sought to reassure Danes, saying letters would still be sent and received as "there is a free market for both letters and parcels". Postal services across Europe are grappling with the decline in letter volumes. Germany's Deutsche Post said on Thursday it was axing 8,000 jobs, in what it called a "socially responsible manner".

My assumption was either that Denmark is so small and prosperous that the private sector can handle it efficiently, or that PostNord is already a neoliberal basket case (compare) and this is just the doctor marking a time of death. A quick googling suggests the latter. But everyone complains about the mail.

